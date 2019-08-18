Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
1946 - 2019
Johnny Smith Obituary
Johnny Smith

Loudon - Johnny Ray Smith, age 73 of Loudon, passed away Friday August 16, 2019. Johnny was an avid world traveler. He served in the United States Marine Corps and retired from Delta Airlines.

Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents John "Dub" and Ruth Edna Smith and a brother Terry Dale Smith.

He is survived by his children John R. Smith Jr. and wife Melissa of Ft. Oglethorpe GA, and Misty Audier of Chattanooga, by grandchildren; Alex Smith and wife Hannah, Jonathan Smith, and Mia Audier, sister; Donna Evans Townsend and husband W.J., and nephew Brandon Smith.

The family will receive friends Sunday August 18, 2019 from 1-3pm at Loudon Funeral Home. Military Honors performed by Loudon County Honor Guard will follow the visitation. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Smith family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
