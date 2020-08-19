1/1
Johnny Tatum
Johnny Tatum

Knoxville - Johnny Tatum, age 70, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Beverly Park Place. He was of the Baptist Faith. Preceded in death by parents, James D. and Mildred Tatum; brothers, James D. Tatum, Jr., Carrol V. Tatum, Clarence Tatum, Darrell Tatum; sister, Dorothy Irene Tatum. Survived by brothers, Ronnie and wife Ruby Tatum and Richard B. Tatum; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Staff at Beverly Park Place for their loving care of Johnny. Family requests for all guest to please wear their masks. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. The graveside service will be 11 am Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
