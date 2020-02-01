|
Johnny Thompson
Harriman - Johnny M. Thompson, age 89 of Harriman, passed away January 31, 2020, at Roane Medical Center. Johnny was a beloved teacher at Harriman City Schools until his retirement in 1993.
Johnny is preceded in death by father, Johnny Thompson; mother, Mattie Bell "Pat" Hill; aunt, Elizabeth Hill.
Johnny is survived by Wife: Nancy Thompson; Daughter: Katie and husband Gealon Thomas; Son: Lee and wife Pam Thompson; Grandsons: Ben and wife Mary Elizabeth Thomas Sam and wife Jodie Thomas ; Great-Granddaughter: Caroline Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Trenton Street Baptist Church, with service to follow officiated by Rev. Tony Boswell. Interment will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Thompson family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020