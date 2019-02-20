|
|
Johnny Viars
Loudon, TN
Johnny Henry Viars, age 69 of Loudon, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Owner of Viars Tree Service for 35 years. Served the Loudon Fire Department for 10 years and was widely known as one of the cleanest painters around. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mae (Cox) Viars; daughter, Kayla Underwood and sisters, Lorene Kerr and Pearl Russell. Survivors include wife, Donna Cartwright Viars; children, Tony Viars, Karen Willett, Jonathon "Scooter" Viars; special "daughter" Melissa Broyles Viars; special "son" Robert Hardy all of Loudon; siblings, Charles E. Viars (June), Deloris "Lois" Dotson and Clyde Viars (Ann) all of Lenoir City; 6 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services honoring Johnny Viars will be held 7:00 PM Wednesday, Feb. 20, McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Gary Cook officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Thursday in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations. 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019