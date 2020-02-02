|
|
Johnny Wade Horner
Knoxville - Johnny Wade Horner died Thursday, January 23, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 74 years old. A native of Greeneville, Tenn., Johnny was a true Southern gentleman, a raconteur, a great chef, a passionate golfer and a man of the world. He rose from humble beginnings in the hills of East Tennessee to become an international representative for Boeing in Seattle as an Aerospace Quality Assurance Specialist. He was meticulous and thorough in his work, but his career did not define him.
Rather, it was Johnny's family and friends who mattered most. He was well known for his sharp wit, words of wisdom and charismatic Southern charm. He was never afraid to speak his mind and had a strong confidence in his ability to succeed, even when others may have doubted. Johnny loved to travel and seek new adventures, possessing a childlike wonder and curiosity for everything. Johnny had a unique gift to connect with others—a rare quality to make anyone feel valued while in his presence. His generosity went far beyond opening his wallet; it was also his positive words of encouragement, his influence to help a friend or his inspired example to simply embrace life.
He enjoyed entertaining, had a knack for making people laugh and was the life of every party. He developed an appreciation for the finer things in life but never forgot his roots. Johnny enjoyed sipping rich red wines and sparkling champagne and made a mean Old Fashioned. He was famous for his scratch-made gourmet meals, prepared with great care in his own kitchen, also known as "Johnny's Bistro."
Johnny came to find true love later in life. A magical beginning that was easily felt by anyone who saw Diana and Johnny together. They met on a blind date in Seattle and ultimately settled back in Tennessee. Johnny and his beloved wife Diana made their home in Knoxville where he worked for Fulton Bellows as a Contract Quality Specialist, Quality Engineer and Auditor. He also found time to hone his golf skills, making his first hole in one at Ruggles Ferry Golf Club in 2012.
Loving, loyal and thoughtful, Johnny was utterly devoted to his wife as well as to his granddaughter Alyssa and his great-grandson Rowan, who enjoyed an extra-special connection with his Papaw Johnny.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Bonnie Jones Horner of Greeneville; his brothers Lawrence "Jr", William "Don", James "Mib", Harold and Charles Horner; and his son Johnny Horner McClanahan. He is survived by his wife Diana Fox of Knoxville; his granddaughter Alyssa Locher and husband Russell of Greeneville; and great-grandson Rowan Locher. He is also survived by his sisters Dorothy Hensley and Margaret Renner of Greeneville and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces who adored him.
Johnny, the ultimate host wanted a party, so a celebration of Johnny's life will be held at The Square Room @ Café 4 on Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. with Reverend Renee Willingham officiating.
Johnny's family is commemorating his life with memorial contributions to his great-grandson Rowan's college fund. Johnny will smile knowing his friends and family are honoring that love. Contributions can be made directly to College America with Rowan D. Locher #4002058257 written on the memo line. American Funds Service Company, P.O. Box 2713 Norfolk, VA 23501-2713.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020