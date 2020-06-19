Johnny William Ketron Jr.
Johnny William Ketron, Jr., age 76, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

He retired from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Johnny is preceded in death by his late wife, Gloria Ketron; parents, Johnny W. Ketron, Sr. and Fannie Oliver Ketron.

Survived by sons, Johnny (Jody) Ketron, William Lee Ketron; grandsons, Johnny Lee, Alex and Skyler Ketron, granddaughters, Amber Michelle Ketron, Jessica Ketron; sisters, Virginia "Tootie" Hall, Judy Oliver, and Teresa Doss; brother, Tommy (Angie) Oliver; loving pet, Rastas; several nieces; nephews; great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive friends, Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Berry Funeral Home, Chapman Highway.

The funeral service will begin at 7:00pm with Rev. Johnny Dillard officiating.

Family and friends will meet, June 23, 2020, 11:00am at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, for a graveside service.

Condolences may be offered at

www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
