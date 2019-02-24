|
|
Joie Lee Lindsay Payne
Jellico, TN
Joie Lee Lindsay Payne was born to General Joseph and Nancy Lindsay on October 14, 1921. During her time here she married, worked as a waitress at Tibby's, owned the Spot Tavern, and was a cook at the Days Inn until she retired at 70 years old. In addition to these accomplishments, she was a former first lady of Jellico as her deceased husband of 61 years Francis Payne was Mayor for several terms. She raised two daughters, Gloria Jean Payne and Patricia Faye Payne Croley as well as three grandchildren, Terri, Brian, and Shannon. As a member of the Methodist Church, Joie was the first infant baptized in the new building. She always had a warm disposition, a sense of humor, a generosity and kindness that showed the face and spirit of God every day. She will be sorely missed by all who were privileged to know her.
Those to welcome her in heaven – her parents, Joe and Nancy. Brothers, Herman, George, WC and Tommy Gene. Sisters, Ethel, Eva, Carrie, Nell, and Ruth. Husband Francis, her beloved daughter Patricia Faye Croley, son in law Roy Lee Croley, and nephew Brooks Dowdy.
Those to mourn her – Daughter, Gloria Payne, Grandchildren Terri Cooper, Brian (Sandy) Croley, Shannon Hampton, and special adopted granddaughter Sandi Fisher. Great Grandchildren Matt (Casey) Croley, Tony (Ashley) Croley, Jessica Deaton, Chris Deaton, Lyndsee Deaton, and Ryan Cooper. Great, Great Grandchildren Cohen Croley, Bryce Croley, Ashton Croley, Noah Croley and Pearson Jackson. Special family friend Lois Rosser. And a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The Family would like to thank the staff of Beechtree Manor for their compassion as well as neighbors Bob and Gertie who took the time to watch over her while she was at home. Special thanks to Jackie Dowdy, Butch and Charlotte Lindsay, Lula Fay Lindsay, Treva Lindsay, and nieces Sandy, Peggy and Betty. Your acts of playing cards, bringing food, throwing birthday celebrations, and visits from far away meant the world to her, and we, her family are grateful. Special thanks to Lisa Capps for cleaning, doing laundry and spending time with her.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's hospital for children or . In addition, please bless and hold loved ones close to you dear. This act of Mercy will honor Joie Lee's memory.
Friends may call Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Walker officiating. The eulogy will be presented by her granddaughter, Shannon Hampton. Burial will follow the services in the Jellico Cemetery.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019