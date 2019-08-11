Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Clax Gap Baptist Church Cemetery
Jon Bartlett


1956 - 2019
Jon Bartlett Obituary
Jon Bartlett

Harriman - Jon Joseph Bartlett, 63, of Harriman, TN, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was born April 12, 1956 in Oak, the son or Robert H. and Katherine Jean Thomas Bartlett.

Jon retired from UT Battelle at Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he was a procurement agent.

He was a member of Dyllis Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting and raising beagles.

Jon is survived by brother, Robert Bartlett and wife Sandra of Harriman and their son Toby Sellers and wife Erin of Marietta, GA and their daughters, Makenzie, Addeysen and Kennedy; and sister, Linda Diane Hill and husband Kenneth of Harriman and their daughter Crystal Ruth and husband Mark and their son, Harrison Ruth. He is also survived by a very dear friend, Larry Jones of Oak Ridge.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Monday at 2pm at the Clax Gap Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. Memorials can be made in Jon's memory to the . An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
