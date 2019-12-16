Services
Jackson Oliver Mortuary
717 Main St
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
West Emory Presbyterian Church
1035 Emory Church Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
West Emory Presbyterian Church
1035 Emory Church Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
1963 - 2019
Knoxville - Jon Paul Michel, 56, of Knoxville, TN entered his eternal home on December 13, 2019 after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer.

Jon was born on January 25, 1963 in Sydney, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Patricia Michel, Doris Gibbons, Marie Michel, and Waymon Singleton.

Jon is survived by his wife of 17 years Julie (Singleton) Michel; children Heather Gunn (Will), Ben Michel, Ashley Singleton, and Sara Michel; siblings Guy Michel (Dawn), Todd Michel (Susan) and Annie Sumner (Andy); grandson Liam A. Gunn.

A Celebration of Jon's life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at West Emory Presbyterian Church, 1035 Emory Church Drive, Knoxville, TN 37922. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the church. The service will begin at 3:00 pm with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to West Emory Presbyterian Church - Attn: Benevolence Fund or The .

To leave a note for Jon's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
