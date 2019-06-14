Services
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Kingston
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Kingston
Interment
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery
Jon Neil Wilson Obituary
Jon Neil Wilson

Kingston - Jon Neil Wilson, age 81, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born June 18, 1937 in Gobie and was a 1956 graduate of Roane County High School where he was Captain of the football team. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston. Jon was saved in 1965 under the leadership of Wayne Rosser and served the Lord faithfully from that day forth. He had the unique ability to build or fix practically anything and has probably done so for many reading this. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren play sports. Jon was also a United States Army veteran who served in the Army Reserves. Jon retired from Y-12 Nuclear Plant as a Journeyman Electrician with over 22 years, and was a retired member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union No. 760 in Knoxville. Preceded in death by mother, Bernice Mae Williams Wilson; sister, Mary Katherine Miller; grandparents, Sam & Mary Williams and John Henry & Oda Wilson.

SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 59 years, Mary Elanor Hockman Wilson of Kingston; Sons & Daughters-in-law, Scott & Laura Wilson of Lenoir City, Tim & Paige Wilson of Athens, Ben & Stacey Wilson of Kingston; Grandchildren, Adam Wilson, Sierra Wilson, Kaylee Wilson, Abby Wilson, Phillip Wilson, Stephen Wilson, Rachel Wilson, McKenzie Reynolds, and Triv Reynolds; Great-grandchildren, Lily Wilson, Emma Frost, and Chloe Wilson; Niece & Nephews, Sharon Clark, Dewaine Keylon, Mark Keylon, and Bobby Miller.

The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Kingston with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Rev. Gary Alley officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Monday at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard.

Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 14, 2019
