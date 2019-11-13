|
Jon Reynolds
Knoxville - Jon Parker Reynolds, 80, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born in Ventura, California in 1939 to Parker Wilson and Frances Hall Reynolds, the fourth of four children. Jon graduated from Santa Paula Union High School and earned a degree from Cal State Northridge.
After graduating college, Jon served in the U.S. Navy, both active duty and reserves, and joined Robertshaw Controls in Long Beach, California, in 1965. In 1973 he was transferred to the company's Knoxville, Tennessee, facility where he eventually retired after a career of 41 years. He was a wonderful father, caring husband, and proud grandfather. Jon was a maker and completed many woodworking, gardening, and automotive projects and was known for his kind, quiet nature and skills as a craftsman. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an active hiker and walker most of his life. Jon especially enjoyed attending Lady Vol basketball games and practicing Tai Chi with friends during his retirement. Above all else, he loved his family.
Jon is preceded in death by his wife of more than fifty years, Virginia (Ginger) Reynolds, and his siblings, David Reynolds, Margery Ferguson, and Nancy Browne. He is survived by his son, Chris Reynolds; daughter Diane Reynolds, Gwen Reynolds, Jason Stephens, and two grandsons, Nathan and Marcus Reynolds.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00p.m. for all who wish to attend. After the service, the family encourages friends to gather and celebrate Jon's life at 1013 Venice Rd. NW, Knoxville, TN 37923, beginning at 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Jon's love of the outdoors, memorial gifts may be made in his name to Legacy Parks Foundation, 900 Volunteer Landing, Knoxville, TN 37915, or to Friends of the Smokies, P. O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764, https://friendsofthesmokies.org/donate/. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019