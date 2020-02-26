|
Jon William Anderson
Maryville - Jon W. Anderson age 63 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home.
He was born June 14, 1956 in Knoxville, TN. Survivors include: Wife, Debbie Anderson; Daughter, Jessica Smith; Son & Daughter-in-law, Eric & Leah Anderson; Grandchildren, Hutch, Sully, Janie, Grayson, Scarlett, and Harper; Mother & Father, John & Frieda Anderson; Sister & Brother-in-law, Kim & Van Heflin; Nephews, Marvin Heflin, Daniel McIntosh, and Jimmy Cavender; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020