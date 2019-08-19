|
Jonah Peter Nerzak
Maryville - Jonah Peter Nerzak, age 39, passed away suddenly August 10, 2019, at his home in Maryville, TN. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road in Maryville, TN, with friends received after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness (https://www.nami.org/get-involved/donate), Alcoholics Anonymous (https://aa.org), or Celebrate Recovery (https://crmaryvilletn.com/).
Jonah was born on Christmas Day, 1979, in Ithaca, NY, and grew up there and in Maryville, TN. He loved the heavy winters as a small child in upstate N.Y. and took to downhill skiing with a passion and speed that belied his young age. As a child, he greatly enjoyed the natural world around him, no matter the time of year. He loved playing in the woods, skiing, the beach and Mario Brothers.
He played baseball, soccer and basketball, graduating from Maryville High School in 1998. He also enjoyed playing sax in the high school band. He attended East Tennessee State University and Pellissippi State Community College. He loved science fiction, hiking in the Smokies, bowling, and playing pool.
And did we mention that he loved video games?
He loved traveling, and visited Argentina and Norway as a boy, experiencing family life while learning and playing in new and different cultures. Jonah loved animals, including his dog, a golden retriever he named Sensei, not to mention various birds and snakes as well. With his cousin Jonathan and two friends, he rode his bicycle from Portland, OR, to Portland ME, in 2003. He accompanied his dad on trips throughout the USA, including the California coast, redwoods and wine country, enjoying the long drive down coastal route 1, from San Francisco to L.A. He and his dad also visited Memphis and made the pilgrimage to Elvis's home, Beal Street and got to taste the best-dried ribs around. They were planning a trip to Thailand next year.
Jonah loved his family, his workmates at Waffle House, and many friends through AA and Celebrate Recovery, including special friends John and Sally Thierbach.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ernst Nerzak, Martha (Voll), Robert Neilsen, Betty Neilsen, his uncles Doug Hartshorn, Harald Nerzak, and David Neilsen. He is survived by his parents, Nancy Neilsen, Peter Nerzak (wife Andrea), his brother Christopher, his aunt Ute (Nerzak) Hartshorn, his aunt Debbie (Neilsen) Zahler, uncle Jim Zahler,his aunt Margarete (Gleich) Nerzak, his cousins, Randy, Ernest, Tim Hartshorn, Christina (Hartshorn) Paperman, Ralph Nerzak, Aleene (Hartshorn), Robert Hartshorn, Benjamin Neilsen, James, Jeremy and Jonathan Zahler.
He will always be remembered for his infectious smile and dry sense of humor. He is much loved for his devotion to family and friends. He will be missed so very much.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019