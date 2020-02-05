Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
110 E Young High Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
110 E Young High Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Colquitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Colquitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Colquitt Obituary
Jonathan Colquitt,

Knoxville - Jonathan Colquitt, 62 of Knoxville TN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 30, 2020. Jon graduated from Rule High School, Class of '75 and State Technical Institute of Knoxville in '77. He was a devout Jehovah's Witness and thoroughly enjoyed sharing his faith with others about the hope of living forever on an earthly paradise, when no resident will say "I am sick" (Isaiah 24:33). Jon was preceded in death by parents; Lover Joe and Fannie Pearl Colquitt. He is survived by daughter and sons Amanda, Jason and Joshua Colquitt, grandchildren Ellias and Camryn Alexis Colquitt.

Siblings; Joe (Francine) Woods, Earl (Carla), Rico (Carmen) of Houston, TX, Danny (Nancy), Dennis, Michael (Nicole) Colquitt of Bristol, TN and Sharon (John) Glass of Florida along with a host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and devoted friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 8th, 2020 from 3 pm to 4 pm with memorial service to follow at 4 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 110 E Young High Pike Knoxville, TN 37920. Brothers Mark Frost and James Howard officiating.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -