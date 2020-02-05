|
|
Jonathan Colquitt,
Knoxville - Jonathan Colquitt, 62 of Knoxville TN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 30, 2020. Jon graduated from Rule High School, Class of '75 and State Technical Institute of Knoxville in '77. He was a devout Jehovah's Witness and thoroughly enjoyed sharing his faith with others about the hope of living forever on an earthly paradise, when no resident will say "I am sick" (Isaiah 24:33). Jon was preceded in death by parents; Lover Joe and Fannie Pearl Colquitt. He is survived by daughter and sons Amanda, Jason and Joshua Colquitt, grandchildren Ellias and Camryn Alexis Colquitt.
Siblings; Joe (Francine) Woods, Earl (Carla), Rico (Carmen) of Houston, TX, Danny (Nancy), Dennis, Michael (Nicole) Colquitt of Bristol, TN and Sharon (John) Glass of Florida along with a host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and devoted friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 8th, 2020 from 3 pm to 4 pm with memorial service to follow at 4 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 110 E Young High Pike Knoxville, TN 37920. Brothers Mark Frost and James Howard officiating.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020