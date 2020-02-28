Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lay

Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lay Obituary
Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lay

Knoxville - Jonathan Douglas Lay, age 35, of Knoxville passed away suddenly Wednesday afternoon, February 26, 2020 at his home. Jon was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. He was an employee of O'Reilly Auto Parts on Magnolia Avenue. Jon enjoyed working on cars, movies and video games. He is preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Alan Lay; grandmother Margaret Fay Smith.

Jon is survived by his mother with whom he made his home, Marty Lynn Pardue Lay; father, Douglas Lay of Knoxville; grandparents, Elbert and Carrie Marie Lay, John F. Perdue; uncle, Steven Lay and wife, Sonya Biven-Lay; aunt, Cindy Pardue Williams and husband Les; several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. A private interment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ,
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
