Jonathan Mark RawlsKnoxville - Jonathan Mark Rawls, age 62, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020. He was of the Christian faith. He was preceded in death by mother, Peggy V. Szabo; stepfather, George C. Szabo; father, Duncan H. Rawls, Sr.; son, John Steven Rawls; wife, Debbie Jean; brother, Duncan H. Rawls, Jr. He is survived by former wife and cherished friend, June Rawls; siblings, Toni Allard, Bill Rawls, and Melissa Marshall; special friend, Jan Griffin; several loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a special acknowledgement to Joey Mell and family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday June 13, 2020 at Gillespie Ave Baptist Church (1701 Gillespie Ave Knoxville, TN 37917) with Bill Rawls officiating. Online condolence may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com