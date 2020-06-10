Jonathan Mark Rawls
Knoxville - Jonathan Mark Rawls, age 62, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020. He was of the Christian faith. He was preceded in death by mother, Peggy V. Szabo; stepfather, George C. Szabo; father, Duncan H. Rawls, Sr.; son, John Steven Rawls; wife, Debbie Jean; brother, Duncan H. Rawls, Jr. He is survived by former wife and cherished friend, June Rawls; siblings, Toni Allard, Bill Rawls, and Melissa Marshall; special friend, Jan Griffin; several loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a special acknowledgement to Joey Mell and family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday June 13, 2020 at Gillespie Ave Baptist Church (1701 Gillespie Ave Knoxville, TN 37917) with Bill Rawls officiating. Online condolence may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.