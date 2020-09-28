Jonathan McCrary
Knoxville - Jonathan Shaun McCrary - passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the age of 39. Jon was very mechanical and could always be found working on some kind of engine with his big brother in the garage and often with his nephew, Zack. He was always teasing his kids, nieces and nephews. He loved his family and will forever be missed and loved. He was preceded in death by his dad, Jerry McCrary, Sr.; and grandparents, Ruth and John Poore. Left behind to mourn his passing, his wife, Courtney McCrary; three children he loved with all his heart, Jonathan Cruz McCrary, Joshua Logan McCrary, and his baby girl, Bella Reneigh McCrary; mom, Debbie Clark-Payne and step-dad, Bubby Payne; big brother, Jerry McCrary, Jr. and wife Callie; little sister, Amanda Bryant and husband, Todd Bryant; much loved nephews, Zachary McCrary and Liam Sutton; niece, Tallullah Sutton and baby Noah Bryant; aunts, Donna Carroll, Beatrice McCrary and Jackie King; and many cousins. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Ellery Leake, Jon's dear friend, for all he did for Jon. The family will receive friends on 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather at Bridges Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020, to travel in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for graveside services officiated by Rev. Tim Dennis. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com