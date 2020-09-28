1/1
Jonathan McCrary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan McCrary

Knoxville - Jonathan Shaun McCrary - passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the age of 39. Jon was very mechanical and could always be found working on some kind of engine with his big brother in the garage and often with his nephew, Zack. He was always teasing his kids, nieces and nephews. He loved his family and will forever be missed and loved. He was preceded in death by his dad, Jerry McCrary, Sr.; and grandparents, Ruth and John Poore. Left behind to mourn his passing, his wife, Courtney McCrary; three children he loved with all his heart, Jonathan Cruz McCrary, Joshua Logan McCrary, and his baby girl, Bella Reneigh McCrary; mom, Debbie Clark-Payne and step-dad, Bubby Payne; big brother, Jerry McCrary, Jr. and wife Callie; little sister, Amanda Bryant and husband, Todd Bryant; much loved nephews, Zachary McCrary and Liam Sutton; niece, Tallullah Sutton and baby Noah Bryant; aunts, Donna Carroll, Beatrice McCrary and Jackie King; and many cousins. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Ellery Leake, Jon's dear friend, for all he did for Jon. The family will receive friends on 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather at Bridges Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020, to travel in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for graveside services officiated by Rev. Tim Dennis. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved