Jonathan Mutisya Gichure



Jonathan Mutisya Gichure was born November 4, 1986 in Lancaster County in Pennsylvania, USA. He went to be with the Lord, Sunday November 8, 2020 at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.



Son of Bishop Geoffrey and Mary Gathoni Gichure of AIC Church, Kirenga; wife, Tabitha Githengu and son, Dylan Gichure: brothers, John koigi and David Njoroge; sister- in- law, Emily Wambui; many uncles, aunties, grandparents, cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was a loving son, devoted husband and father, uncle and a dear friend to many. Jonathan loved people, was kind and peaceful. He enjoyed cooking especially barbecue, football (Roll Tide!) and travelling. Receiving of friends, 3:00 - 4:00p.m., Funeral service, 4:00 p.m. at Jarnigan's Chapel, Saturday, November 14, 2020



Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY



"………and he said, naked I came from my mother's womb and naked I will depart. The LORD gave and the LORD had taken away, may the name of the LORD be praised. Job 1:21"









