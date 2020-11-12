1/1
Jonathan Mutisya Gichure
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Mutisya Gichure

Jonathan Mutisya Gichure was born November 4, 1986 in Lancaster County in Pennsylvania, USA. He went to be with the Lord, Sunday November 8, 2020 at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Son of Bishop Geoffrey and Mary Gathoni Gichure of AIC Church, Kirenga; wife, Tabitha Githengu and son, Dylan Gichure: brothers, John koigi and David Njoroge; sister- in- law, Emily Wambui; many uncles, aunties, grandparents, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was a loving son, devoted husband and father, uncle and a dear friend to many. Jonathan loved people, was kind and peaceful. He enjoyed cooking especially barbecue, football (Roll Tide!) and travelling. Receiving of friends, 3:00 - 4:00p.m., Funeral service, 4:00 p.m. at Jarnigan's Chapel, Saturday, November 14, 2020

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

"………and he said, naked I came from my mother's womb and naked I will depart. The LORD gave and the LORD had taken away, may the name of the LORD be praised. Job 1:21"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved