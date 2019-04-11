Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:45 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
5315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Napier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan P. Napier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jonathan P. Napier Obituary
Jonathan P. Napier

Knoxville, TN

Jonathan Philip Napier - age 35 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Jonathan was the beloved son of Debbie and Rodney Napier, father of Bazil and Nola Napier,

brother of Joshua and Mark Napier, and was greatly loved by Aimee Muse, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 10:45 AM at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville on Saturday, April 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers,

memorials may be made to The Mend House/Silas Taylor Scholarship Fund, 312 Knox Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now