|
|
Jonathan P. Napier
Knoxville, TN
Jonathan Philip Napier - age 35 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Jonathan was the beloved son of Debbie and Rodney Napier, father of Bazil and Nola Napier,
brother of Joshua and Mark Napier, and was greatly loved by Aimee Muse, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 10:45 AM at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville on Saturday, April 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers,
memorials may be made to The Mend House/Silas Taylor Scholarship Fund, 312 Knox Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019