Jonathan "Johny" R. Floyd
Knoxville - Jonathan "Johny" R. Floyd age 66 of Knoxville, passed away at 11:05am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. Johny belonged to Burlington Masonic Lodge #763 F&AM, Kerbela Shriners, and Royal Order of the Wefts. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Debbie McBee Floyd; daughter, Brandy Phillips (Danny Arman); granddaughters, Skylar and Lanie Rhea; grandson, Lincoln; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Johnny Richard and Jeanette McBee and Carolyn and Howard Crisp; cousin, Vivian Hawkins; closest person he had to a sister, Rita Ricker; several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Eddie and Sharon Davis. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, September 24th at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a Masonic Service at 8:00pm by Burlington Lodge #763 F&AM with funeral service to follow, Rodger Ricker as Eulogist. Changing of the guard provided by the ROW. Family and friends will meet at 10:30am on Wednesday, September 25th at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel and leave in procession for an 11:00am graveside service at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Kerbela Temple 315 Mimosa Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920 or North Knoxville Baptist Church Music Department 217 W. Oldham Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019