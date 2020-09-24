1/1
Jonathan Ray Webb
Knoxville - Jonathan Ray Webb, age 38 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Jonathan attended Lenoir City High School. In 1994 he was saved and baptized at Oral Baptist Church. He was an employee of R & L Carriers and UPS. Jonathan enjoyed bowling and playing video games. He was a Batman fan. Preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Webb in 1990; uncle, Steve Coley, and aunt, Mary Bunch. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Webb; daughter, Sara Webb; parents, Johnny and Jamie Webb; paternal grandmother, Anna Ruth Kerr; maternal grandparents, Bill and Dottie Webb; step-daughter, Nicole Pereyo; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Joan Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Alisa and Bob Davis; aunts and uncles, including special "Aunt Wanna;" Billy and Opal Webb, Michael and Linda Webb, Todd and Nelda Webb and Scott and Kathy Webb; special cousins and their families; friends and co-workers at R&L Carrier and U.P.S. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 27th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral Services will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Rod Garrett officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Dogwood Cemetery in Kingston for graveside services. Memorials may be made to your local animal shelter. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
