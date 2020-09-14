Jonathan Ryan Smith
Knoxville - Jonathan Ryan Smith, age 31, of Knoxville, passed away September 3, 2020 at Tennova North Medical Center. He was a painter for M.C. Painting. Jons most favorite thing in the world was being a dad. His favorite color is blue and we are asking everyone to wear blue in his honor. He was loved by everyone who he met. Jon was a loving husband, a protective big brother, a good friend, and a sweet son, smart, loving, and funny. Preceded in death by mother, Toni Gail Tretera; step-father Rudy Tretera; grandfather, Berlain Hatfield; grandmother, Sarah Hatfield; sister, Olivia Rose Tretera. Survived by wife Makayla A. Smith; son, Rylan U. Smith; daughter, Ryleigh E. Smith; father, Stephen A. Smith; brothers, Jason Smith, Matthew Smith, Daniel Smith; sisters, Bethany Smith and Adina Smith; grandmother, Joyce Aileen Smith. The memorial service will be 6:30 pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN. Rev Shawn Hatfield will officiate. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com