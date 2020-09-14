1/1
Jonathan Ryan Smith
Jonathan Ryan Smith

Knoxville - Jonathan Ryan Smith, age 31, of Knoxville, passed away September 3, 2020 at Tennova North Medical Center. He was a painter for M.C. Painting. Jons most favorite thing in the world was being a dad. His favorite color is blue and we are asking everyone to wear blue in his honor. He was loved by everyone who he met. Jon was a loving husband, a protective big brother, a good friend, and a sweet son, smart, loving, and funny. Preceded in death by mother, Toni Gail Tretera; step-father Rudy Tretera; grandfather, Berlain Hatfield; grandmother, Sarah Hatfield; sister, Olivia Rose Tretera. Survived by wife Makayla A. Smith; son, Rylan U. Smith; daughter, Ryleigh E. Smith; father, Stephen A. Smith; brothers, Jason Smith, Matthew Smith, Daniel Smith; sisters, Bethany Smith and Adina Smith; grandmother, Joyce Aileen Smith. The memorial service will be 6:30 pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN. Rev Shawn Hatfield will officiate. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
