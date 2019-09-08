Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Knoxville - Joni Lynn McDonald, age 62 of Knoxville passed away August 27, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital from cardiac arrest following surgery for colon cancer. Joni is survived by her daughter, Allison Stump; parents, Ted and Opal McDonald; sister, Cindy McDonald Kirby and husband, Ralph (Chip) Kirby; brother, Tim McDonald and wife, Melinda; nieces, Tyler Kirby and Xena McDonald. She was predeceased by her nephew, Ralph (Quade) Kirby. A private graveside service was held with burial in the cemetery on the McDonald farm in Loudon. She will be missed. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
