Jordyn Paige McKinney
Mascot, TN
Jordyn Paige McKinney - age 21, of Mascot passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 25, 2019. Jordyn was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Jordyn was of the Baptist faith and loved everyone. In every situation, Jordyn chose her words carefully to show that love. Jordyn had a sweet Godly spirit and chose to see good in everyone and everything. She graduated from Carter High School in 2016. Jordyn was an avid animal lover. She worked for Dickenson Dental of Knoxville. Preceded in death by her brother, Brandon McKinney; grandparents, Bill and Betty McKinney, Kathryn McKinney and Frank Kelly. Survivors left to mourn her passing are parents, Darrell and Laura McKinney; sisters, Corrie and Matt McClellan and Brittani McKinney; fur babies, Daisy, Ellie and Buddy; special nephews and nieces, Bryce, Braxton, Timmy, Autumn and Melanie; grandparents, Faye Kelly, Talmage and Mary Lou Morell, Joe and Billie Davenport; and several special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 with Rev. Stanley Carpenter and Kent Altom officiating. The family and friends will gather on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 9:45 AM for a 10:00 AM graveside service at Clear Springs Cemetery in Mascot. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Young Williams Animal Shelter in Jordyn's name. Bridges Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the McKinney family. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com 865-523-4999
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019