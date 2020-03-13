|
|
Jorge Valentín Polischuk
On March 6, 2020 at 8 pm, Jorge Valentín Polischuk, after a long battle with cancer, "went into the presence of the Lord" at the age of 67.
He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on February 28, 1953. Son of immigrants, his mother Wiera Luksanowicz, was born in Drahica Poland. His father Valentin Polischuk was born in Russia.
He studied in Buenos Aires, finishing his career with the title of Master in Merchant Marine and Hydro Topography. He worked as a Topographer and Captain of a ship for 15 years until coming to live in Knoxville in 1989. Here, he took a one-year English course at the University of Tennessee and Computer course in Pellissippi State. Then he worked for 20 years at the United States Post Office.
Jorge was known for his good sense of humor and his contagious laugh. He loved his dogs as much as music and cinema. His great political and philosophical dialogues will remain in the memory of those who had the joy of being his friends.
On Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:30 am we will receive Jorge's friends to remember him at Highland West Memorial.
The address: 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932.
The memorial service will be held from 11 am until noon. Then, a brunch will be served.
At 1 pm we will depart and go together to spread half of his ashes in the Tennessee River.
The rest of his ashes will be scattered in the Rio de la Plata, Argentina.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020