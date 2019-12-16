|
|
Jose Luis Boldu Olaizola
Knoxville - Jose Luis Boldu Olaizola, aged 69, passed away Sunday morning after battling Multiple Sclerosis for over 25 years.
Jose Luis was born in Barcelona, Spain on October 29th, 1950. When he was 3 months old, his parents joined the rest of their family in Mexico City, Mexico, as well as thousands of other Spanish nationals seeking asylum in Mexico after the Spanish Civil War.
He received his bachelor's and masters in Physics from the UNAM University in Mexico City.
In 1976 he came to Oak Ridge to work on his Ph.D. at ORNL. While here he met his wife Sandra, an Oak Ridge native, and they married in 1978.
He received his Ph.D. In Solid State Physics from the UNAM in 1978.
He did Post Doctorates at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 1980 and another at ORNL in 1986.
He had a long and respected career at the UNAM, where he worked as a professor of physics, experimental physicist and Director of Personnel Affairs for the University. He was a published author and also co-published many research articles. He was the founder of the Youth for Science Foundation, which inspired youth to get involved in scientific pursuits. He was also the one time president of the Mexican Society of Crystallography.
In 2017 he retired from the UNAM due to declining health, and the desire to be near their only child, Elena, brought him and his wife back to East Tennessee.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Boldu and Carmen Olaizola, and sister Flora Boldu.
He is survived by his devoted wife of almost 42 years, Sandra Lowery and his daughter Elena Boldu Lowery. Other families he leaves behind are niece Aislin Anderson, brother in law Bill Anderson, niece and nephew David and Jennifer, as well as an extended family in East Tennessee and Mexico.
Enormous thanks go out to friend and caretaker Neva Morann, we couldn't have done it without you.
Expressions of love in lieu of flowers may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 22 from 2-4 pm at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019