Joseph A. Mitchell
Knoxville - Joseph A. Mitchell, age 70 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, December 2, 2019. Joseph was a United States Air Force Veteran, who continued working with the Lock Heed Middle East Ontario, California sector before entering the civilian service and retiring from the United States Postal Service (Weisgarber location). Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel E. and Eugenia Mitchell and twin brother, Samuel E. Mitchell, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Mitzy Elkins Mitchell; parents in law, Jessie Ronald and Jackie Elkins; very special nephew Sammy (Michelle) Mitchell and several cousins and other family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with funeral service to follow. Reverend Justin Pratt officiating. Family and friends will meet at Hamblen Memory Gardens in Morristown for an 11:00 AM Thursday graveside service with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the funeral home to assist the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019