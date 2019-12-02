Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Mitchell Obituary
Joseph A. Mitchell

Knoxville - Joseph A. Mitchell, age 70 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, December 2, 2019. Joseph was a United States Air Force Veteran, who continued working with the Lock Heed Middle East Ontario, California sector before entering the civilian service and retiring from the United States Postal Service (Weisgarber location). Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel E. and Eugenia Mitchell and twin brother, Samuel E. Mitchell, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Mitzy Elkins Mitchell; parents in law, Jessie Ronald and Jackie Elkins; very special nephew Sammy (Michelle) Mitchell and several cousins and other family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with funeral service to follow. Reverend Justin Pratt officiating. Family and friends will meet at Hamblen Memory Gardens in Morristown for an 11:00 AM Thursday graveside service with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the funeral home to assist the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -