Joseph Anderson
Knoxville - Joseph Raymond Anderson, Jr., 87, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Anderson was a teacher and professor who taught and encouraged countless children and young adults for over 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia, his parents, Joseph and Virginia Anderson, and his sister, Sally Staton.
He is survived by his four daughters, Kristin (Robert) Erman, Julie Anderson, Sally (Weldon) Smith and Leslie (Richard) Taito; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10AM to 11AM with a funeral service immediately following on Wednesday August 7, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that donations be made to the Patricia Neal Stroke Rehabilitation Center through the Fort Sanders Foundation, 280 Fort Sanders West Blvd., Suite 202, Knoxville, TN 37922.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019