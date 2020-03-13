Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Barnes Obituary
Joseph Barnes

Powell - Joseph Franklin Barnes, age 84 of Powell passed away Thursday, February 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Joe was a veteran of the United States Air Force, he was retired from Knox County Schools where he served as Director of Information Systems. He was known for his quick wit and gentle disposition.

Preceded in death by his granddaughter Audrey Bruner, sister Betty Standifer and parents Curtis and Jessie Barnes.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Billie Kirby Barnes, daughters Sharon Lewis and Linda Robinson, grandsons Aaron Bruner and Chad Effler, great-granddaughters Brianna Taylor, Brooklyn Taylor and Ruby Bruner, sister Barbara Bohanan, brother Jerry (Lonitta) Barnes, and several nieces and nephews. Joe will also be greatly missed by his Monday Morning Fulton Group and his many golfing buddies.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at

Services will be announced at a later date by Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -