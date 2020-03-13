|
Joseph Barnes
Powell - Joseph Franklin Barnes, age 84 of Powell passed away Thursday, February 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Joe was a veteran of the United States Air Force, he was retired from Knox County Schools where he served as Director of Information Systems. He was known for his quick wit and gentle disposition.
Preceded in death by his granddaughter Audrey Bruner, sister Betty Standifer and parents Curtis and Jessie Barnes.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Billie Kirby Barnes, daughters Sharon Lewis and Linda Robinson, grandsons Aaron Bruner and Chad Effler, great-granddaughters Brianna Taylor, Brooklyn Taylor and Ruby Bruner, sister Barbara Bohanan, brother Jerry (Lonitta) Barnes, and several nieces and nephews. Joe will also be greatly missed by his Monday Morning Fulton Group and his many golfing buddies.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at
Services will be announced at a later date by Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020