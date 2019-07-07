|
Joseph Browning Parrott
Knoxville - Parrott, Joseph Browning, age 52 of Knoxville passed away Sunday June 30 at UT Hospital. He was a graduate of Bearden High School, ETSU and served in the U. S. Army. He was a member of The National Speleolgical Society and an avid outdoorsman, was living in Independence, Oregon.
Survived by mother, Pam McCammon Davis (John) of Rogersville, father, Joe Parrott (Nancy) of Knoxville, sister Raleigh Parrott of Santa Cruz, California, brothers Will Parrott (Rachel), and John Parrott (Amanda).
Burial service to be held Wednesday, July 10 at 11:15 am at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy. Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 7 to July 8, 2019