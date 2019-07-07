Services
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:15 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Parrott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Browning Parrott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Browning Parrott Obituary
Joseph Browning Parrott

Knoxville - Parrott, Joseph Browning, age 52 of Knoxville passed away Sunday June 30 at UT Hospital. He was a graduate of Bearden High School, ETSU and served in the U. S. Army. He was a member of The National Speleolgical Society and an avid outdoorsman, was living in Independence, Oregon.

Survived by mother, Pam McCammon Davis (John) of Rogersville, father, Joe Parrott (Nancy) of Knoxville, sister Raleigh Parrott of Santa Cruz, California, brothers Will Parrott (Rachel), and John Parrott (Amanda).

Burial service to be held Wednesday, July 10 at 11:15 am at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy. Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.