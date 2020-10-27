Joseph "Howell" Byrd
Knoxville - Joseph "Howell" Byrd, Jr., age 77, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully from natural causes on October 24, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, with his wife by his side.
Howell was born on February 19, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Joseph "Howell" and Kathryn "Honey" Byrd. He met the love of his life, Joyce, on a blind date and was married to her for 53 years. He enjoyed his dogs, the outdoors and going to hockey games with his wife, having had season tickets to the Ice Bears for many years. He was fascinated with archaeology, finding and amassing quite a collection of local artifacts over the years that he was always happy to show off and discuss. He also had a great sarcastic sense of humor, which he lovingly instilled in his children. Above all, he loved his family and was an extremely proud dad and granddaddy. He is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Denise (Gary) Honaker of Knoxville, and son Kevin (Jessica) Byrd of Knoxville; grandchildren Callie Honaker, Ella, Noah and Lyla Byrd, and Travis and Thomas Byrd. He is also survived by his sister Beverly Davidson of Keller, Texas, nieces and nephew, Pam (Bill) Kretzmer, Karen (Rodney) Mooneyham and Roger Davidson. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM Friday at Edgewood Cemetery for a graveside service with Betsy Ingle officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
