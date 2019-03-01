|
Joseph Calvin Grubbs
Oak Ridge, TN
Joseph Calvin Grubbs, age 80, passed away at home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Calvin is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Fay Kirksey Grubbs. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Christine Brown Bruner of Knoxville, Tennessee, Matthew Brown and his wife Patricia of Alexandria, Virginia, and Julian Bennett of Florida; three grandchildren, Christian Bruner of Knoxville, Tennessee and Padric and Elizabeth Brown of Alexandria, Virginia; one brother, Bill Grubbs of Gainesville, Georgia and one sister, Wildene Grubbs Raden of Gainesville, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 - 11am at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 11am in the chapel. Paul Moseley will officiate and Christian Bruner will deliver the eulogy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The family of Calvin Grubbs is grateful to entrust the arrangements to Weatherford Mortuary. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019