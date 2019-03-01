Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Grubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Calvin Grubbs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Calvin Grubbs Obituary
Joseph Calvin Grubbs

Oak Ridge, TN

Joseph Calvin Grubbs, age 80, passed away at home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Calvin is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Fay Kirksey Grubbs. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Christine Brown Bruner of Knoxville, Tennessee, Matthew Brown and his wife Patricia of Alexandria, Virginia, and Julian Bennett of Florida; three grandchildren, Christian Bruner of Knoxville, Tennessee and Padric and Elizabeth Brown of Alexandria, Virginia; one brother, Bill Grubbs of Gainesville, Georgia and one sister, Wildene Grubbs Raden of Gainesville, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 - 11am at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 11am in the chapel. Paul Moseley will officiate and Christian Bruner will deliver the eulogy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The family of Calvin Grubbs is grateful to entrust the arrangements to Weatherford Mortuary. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now