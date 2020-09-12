1/
Joseph Chasteen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Chasteen

Knoxville - Joseph Chasteen, age 75 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020 at his residence. Joe started his career as a chief engineer for UT WVOT Radio Station, and after many years there he wanted to establish his own company, Chasteen Labs, with the motto, "Solving Sticky Problems with Lightening Speed". He went on to help start several stations locally and nationally, including being the licensing engineer for WDVX, and more recently working for HSN TV shopping network. As a teen, he became infatuated with sports cars; he even rebuilt a corvette engine with his son. Later in life he became interested in buses, got his CDL driver's license and drove briefly for Seymour Bus Lines. He brought his own bus, refurbished it, and drove it across the country for both business and pleasure. Throughout his life, he was an avid HAM radio operator who loved talking to people all over the world. "73 to you, Joe!" Joe is preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Myrtle Shannon Chasteen; brother, Edward Chasteen, and nephew Howard Chasteen, II. He is survived by his loving wife Christina Chasteen; son Joseph Chasteen, lll; brother Howard Chasteen Sr. and wife Emmie; nephew Leonard chasten; nieces Stella and Melody Chasteen, and great-nephew Seth Chasteen. Funeral Mass will be held 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Father David Boettner officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m., Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Interment
03:00 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Vicki Brown
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved