Joseph Chasteen
Knoxville - Joseph Chasteen, age 75 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020 at his residence. Joe started his career as a chief engineer for UT WVOT Radio Station, and after many years there he wanted to establish his own company, Chasteen Labs, with the motto, "Solving Sticky Problems with Lightening Speed". He went on to help start several stations locally and nationally, including being the licensing engineer for WDVX, and more recently working for HSN TV shopping network. As a teen, he became infatuated with sports cars; he even rebuilt a corvette engine with his son. Later in life he became interested in buses, got his CDL driver's license and drove briefly for Seymour Bus Lines. He brought his own bus, refurbished it, and drove it across the country for both business and pleasure. Throughout his life, he was an avid HAM radio operator who loved talking to people all over the world. "73 to you, Joe!" Joe is preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Myrtle Shannon Chasteen; brother, Edward Chasteen, and nephew Howard Chasteen, II. He is survived by his loving wife Christina Chasteen; son Joseph Chasteen, lll; brother Howard Chasteen Sr. and wife Emmie; nephew Leonard chasten; nieces Stella and Melody Chasteen, and great-nephew Seth Chasteen. Funeral Mass will be held 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Father David Boettner officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m., Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com