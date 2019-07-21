Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
the Mill and Mine
227 W. Depot Avenue
downtown Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Cunningham


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Cunningham Obituary
Joseph Cunningham

Knoxville - Joseph Patrick Cunningham, 43, born in Washington, D.C on January 20, 1976, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from injuries incurred in a car accident on July 7, 2019. His final wish to donate his organs was fulfilled on Friday 12, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Because of the organ donations, Joe's generous spirit will live on and provide comfort to his family.

Joe is preceded in death by his father, Joseph F. Cunningham. He is survived by his wife, Laura Petit; son, Noah, 19; daughter, Willa, 10, of Knoxville, TN; mother, Nancy McCoy of Berkley Springs, WV; brother, William Danford Egnor, of Cortland, NY, and extended family members.

Joe graduated in 1998 with a degree in history from Denison University in Granville, Ohio where he and Laura met. Later, Joe graduated from the French Culinary Institute in New York City. He worked in several Knoxville area restaurants before he found the perfect fit as the executive chef at the Northshore Brasserie. Upon his death, the love and support from the Knoxville restaurant community highlights his talent, generosity and kindness to others.

The family and Joe's friends will celebrate his life with a Memorial Service to be held at the Mill and Mine, 227 W. Depot Avenue in downtown Knoxville, TN on Saturday, July 27, 2019, beginning at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be sent in Joe's memory to Donate Life America, a non-profit organization that supports organ, eye and tissue donations. Go to https://www.donatelife.net for more information or mail to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now