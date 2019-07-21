|
|
Joseph Cunningham
Knoxville - Joseph Patrick Cunningham, 43, born in Washington, D.C on January 20, 1976, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from injuries incurred in a car accident on July 7, 2019. His final wish to donate his organs was fulfilled on Friday 12, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Because of the organ donations, Joe's generous spirit will live on and provide comfort to his family.
Joe is preceded in death by his father, Joseph F. Cunningham. He is survived by his wife, Laura Petit; son, Noah, 19; daughter, Willa, 10, of Knoxville, TN; mother, Nancy McCoy of Berkley Springs, WV; brother, William Danford Egnor, of Cortland, NY, and extended family members.
Joe graduated in 1998 with a degree in history from Denison University in Granville, Ohio where he and Laura met. Later, Joe graduated from the French Culinary Institute in New York City. He worked in several Knoxville area restaurants before he found the perfect fit as the executive chef at the Northshore Brasserie. Upon his death, the love and support from the Knoxville restaurant community highlights his talent, generosity and kindness to others.
The family and Joe's friends will celebrate his life with a Memorial Service to be held at the Mill and Mine, 227 W. Depot Avenue in downtown Knoxville, TN on Saturday, July 27, 2019, beginning at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be sent in Joe's memory to Donate Life America, a non-profit organization that supports organ, eye and tissue donations. Go to https://www.donatelife.net for more information or mail to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019