Joseph D. Eddlemon
Knoxville - Col. Joseph "Joe" D. Eddlemon, USMC Ret., beloved father, husband, friend, warrior in service of his country, distinguished Marine marksman, businessman, supporter of the arts and sciences, and most important of all, follower of his Lord and Savior King, Jesus Christ, died gently in quiet grace early in the morning of June 7, 2019, trusting in his Lord's promise of salvation and eternal life with Him and all the saints. Joe, one of eight children born to George Allen and Myrtle Cameron Eddlemon in the little mining community of Mascot, Tennessee, was raised during the Great Depression. When his father's death left his mother a widow, he and his older brother enlisted in the U.S. Marines and Army respectively to continue providing for so many children. While yet only 16 years old, Joe was promoted to corporal, one of the youngest noncommissioned officers in America, and almost certainly the lightest Marine at 118 lbs. Trained in both aviation mechanics and gunnery, he served as Flight Engineer in the iconic PBY Catalina seaplane, and soon in WWII's Central Pacific Theatre as tail-gunner and radioman, first in the Curtiss SBC1 dive bomber, a biplane, and then in one of the most remarkable aircraft in history, the famed SBD Dauntless Dive-bomber, instrumental in changing the course of the Pacific war. Joe was a USMC "mustang," rising from buck Private to full Colonel. He continued his education at Naval and Marine schools before entering a 10-year career at Oak Ridge National Laboratory as a Development Engineer during which he earned a B.S. in Engineering Physics and induction into the Tau Beta Pi, Sigma Pi Sigma, and Sigma Xi engineering and science honor societies. Other advanced education includes graduate studies in physics and mathematics; Navy Communication Officer School; Amphibious Warfare School; and the Marine Corps Command and Staff College. In 1967 he founded and directed Pulcir Inc., a manufacturer's representative company for instrumentation in nuclear physics and medicine that recently celebrated a remarkable 52 years in business. Lynne Brummett served as his loyal and dedicated secretary for 40 of those years.
Joe has also served as Commanding Officer, USMC Volunteer Training Unit 6-1; Company Commander, USMCR 6th Engineer Company, Commander, Marine Corps Reserve Unit (Knoxville); Commander, Knoxville Chapter and Region V of the Military Order of the World's Wars; member of American Legion; Marine Corps League; Navy League; Fleet Reserve Association; Officers Association of America; East Tennessee Military Affairs Council; Health Physics Society; Kiwanis. When the milk of human kindness was poured out, Joe's cup quite overflowed, as evident to all who knew him and many who did not but experienced his kindness and concern. By example he showed what it was to be an officer and a gentleman. And could he tell a good sea story! On hearing a good story, his almost silent but highly animated laughter was a sight to behold and never to forget. Joe is survived by wife Lois Reiniche, and former wife Germaine Eddlemon, mother of his three children, Gerald, Cynthia, and Scott. He was further blessed with seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend its heart-felt gratitude to the dedicated and caring men and women at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home, Smoky Mountain Hospice, and the staff at Berry Highland West Funeral Home. In a word, they were all wonderful in their care of Col. Eddlemon and his family. Family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:30 PM, June 15 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at 10235 Sherrill Boulevard, followed at 1:30 - 2:15 PM by a memorial service, Pastor Scott Henrich, officiating. Interment at 3:00 PM with full military honors at Berry Highland West Cemetery, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Pastor Henrich presiding.
Those wishing to make a donation in Joe's memory may contribute to the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association or the Marine Corps League. Online condolences may be made at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019