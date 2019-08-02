|
Joseph D. Redmond
Knoxville - Joseph D. Redmond age 65, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Gail, Linda Sue, and Penny Jean; and brother, Jerry Lewis.
A graveside service will be held 1:00pm on Saturday, August 3rd at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery (6705 Raccoon Valley Drive, Knoxville, TN 37938).
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019