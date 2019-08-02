Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
6705 Raccoon Valley Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Redmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D. Redmond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph D. Redmond Obituary
Joseph D. Redmond

Knoxville - Joseph D. Redmond age 65, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

He is survived by his sisters, Mary Gail, Linda Sue, and Penny Jean; and brother, Jerry Lewis.

A graveside service will be held 1:00pm on Saturday, August 3rd at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery (6705 Raccoon Valley Drive, Knoxville, TN 37938).

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Redmond family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now