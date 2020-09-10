1/1
Dr. Joseph E. (Joe) O'Brien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Joseph (Joe) E. O'Brien

Dr. Joseph (Joe) E. O'Brien, age 87, passed away on September 3, 2020, in Santa Barbara, CA. He lived in Knoxville, TN, for a number of years, but was a native of New York City for most of his life.

Joe was a successful pathologist and a true professional. His last position as Medical Director of Quest Diagnostics (formerly MetPath/Corning), truly highlighted his medical expertise. He was a caring person and, above all, a devoted, wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sarah O'Brien, and brother, James W. O'Brien. He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne, daughter, Deborah O'Brien, son, Douglas (Shirley) O'Brien, and grandchildren, Teagan and Connall O'Brien, all in CA., and sister, Theresa (Ron) O'Brien Leadbetter, Knoxville, TN; along with other family members and friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved