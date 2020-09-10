Dr. Joseph (Joe) E. O'Brien



Dr. Joseph (Joe) E. O'Brien, age 87, passed away on September 3, 2020, in Santa Barbara, CA. He lived in Knoxville, TN, for a number of years, but was a native of New York City for most of his life.



Joe was a successful pathologist and a true professional. His last position as Medical Director of Quest Diagnostics (formerly MetPath/Corning), truly highlighted his medical expertise. He was a caring person and, above all, a devoted, wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sarah O'Brien, and brother, James W. O'Brien. He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne, daughter, Deborah O'Brien, son, Douglas (Shirley) O'Brien, and grandchildren, Teagan and Connall O'Brien, all in CA., and sister, Theresa (Ron) O'Brien Leadbetter, Knoxville, TN; along with other family members and friends.









