Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
(865) 475-3892
Joseph Franklin Payne Jr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Franklin Payne Jr. Obituary
Joseph Franklin Payne, Jr.

Kingston, TN

JOSEPH FRANKLIN PAYNE, JR., of Kingston, TN, known as Frank to family and friends, passed away on April 2, 2019, at the age of 77. He was born on January 18, 1942 in Greeneville, TN. During his long career, Frank was a radar technician in the Air Force, a mainframe computer technician for IBM and Systec, and a radiology technician for the Department of Energy at Y-12 in Oak Ridge. He was a bluegrass music aficionado and loved to hike on the trails in the parks near his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Franklin Payne, Sr., and Mary Loretta Clark Payne, and his sister, Ann Mowell. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, Joe, Nina and Russell Payne; his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren, Kelly Waldrop, Robert Briggs, Nora and Bonnie Waldrop, and Paul Briggs; his brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Rose Payne; nephew, Howard Payne and niece, Penny Payne. A

special thanks to his camping and lake buddies for their

friendship. A private celebration of Frank's life is being planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that

donations be made in his name to The Friends of the Smokies at

friendsofthesmokies.org/donate.

ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME IN JEFFERSON CITY, TN

865-475-3892
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019
