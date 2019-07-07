|
Joseph Free Satterfield
Maryville - Joseph Free Satterfield age 91 of Maryville went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Tellico Plains, TN and served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Greenback. He is survived by his wife, Kate Satterfield; sister, Chris Brewer of Riverside, CA; son, Don Satterfield and wife, Carol; daughters, Nancy Swaggerty and husband, Kyle, Pam Osborne, Vickie Savino; step-children, Richard Barnett, Ramona Sturkie; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was dedicated to the Lord, a loving husband and a devoted father. He enjoyed life and God's creation of the outdoors, as well as a love of music and a very poetic man. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Salem Baptist Church Building Fund, 4602 Salem Road, Greenback, TN 37742. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Charles Huskey and Rev. Jason Sweeton officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019