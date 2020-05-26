Services
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Oak View Cemetery
Big Stone Gap, VA
Joseph Garfield Long Jr.

Joseph Garfield Long Jr. Obituary
Joseph Garfield Long, Jr.

Joseph Garfield Long, Jr., 69, departed this life on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Knoxville, TN. He was born September 25, 1950 in Wise County, VA to Joseph Sr. and Bertha R. Leeper Long.

Survived by sisters, Vivian Varner, Sheila Purnell (John), and Pat Dulaney; brothers, Tim, P. Rudolph, Quentin and Virgil Long; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friday, May 29, 2020, A Celebration of Life service will take place at 12 noon at Oak View Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, VA. Professional services by Patton Funeral Home 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020
