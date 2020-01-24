|
|
Joseph "Joe" Jermaine Cobb
Joseph "Joe" Jermaine Cobb went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2020. He was born in Vidette, Georgia to the late Reverend Charlie Robert and Lou Ellen Cobb. Joe was a devoted member of Eternal Life Harvest Center where he served as Armor Bearer for the late Dr. James H. Davis and current pastor, Dr. Evans Kariuki totaling 20 years.
He was a dedicated employee of Commercial Metals Company, formerly Gerdau Ameristeel, for over 20 years.
Preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Inmand, Robert Kenneth, Steve, Bobbie Jean, Betty Jean, and Frances Louise Cobb.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory children, Joseph Jr., Leu-Alla and ShaKayla Cobb; siblings, Patricia Cobb Holzendorf, Ike, Charles and James "JC" Cobb.
Monday, January 27, 2020, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at Eternal Life Harvest Center, 1801 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Evans Kariuki officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN, where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020