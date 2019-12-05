Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Smith Trinity Chapel
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith Trinity Chapel
Joseph Kellen Bristow Obituary
Joseph Kellen Bristow

Maryville - Joseph Kellen Bristow age 30 died on December 3, 2019 after 14 months of being clean and many years of interventions, he lost his battle to drug addiction. Preceded in death by: Father, Frank Bristow; Maternal Grandfather, Dr. Eugene Pearson; Step-Grandfather, Oliver Cunningham. Survivors include: Mother, Mimi Bristow; Maternal Grandmother, Millie Cunningham; Paternal Grandfather and Grandmother, Bob & Faye Arr; Maternal Aunts and Uncles, Dr. Randy & Tina Pearson, Ken & Ellen Pearson, and Chris Pearson; Maternal Cousins, Kaleb Pearson, Brandon Pearson, Caitlin and Justin Pearson, Kara & Mark Price, Ryan and Sarah Pearson; Paternal Aunts and Uncles, Hugh Arr, Warren & Olivia Clark; Cousin, Matthew Clark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: True Purpose Ministries, 2628 Morganton Road, Maryville, TN 37801 or Mend House, 308 Knox Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. Family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Memorial service will be at 2:00 PM. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019
