Knoxville - Joseph B. "Butch" Kimbrough, III of Knoxville, TN passed on October 23, 2019 at his residence. He was employed for 11 years at the University of Tennessee in the Facilities Service Department. He was preceded in death by mother, Frankie C. Kimbrough; father, Joseph B. Kimbrough, Jr.; brother, Danny E. Kimbrough. He is survived by son, Joseph B. Kimbrough, IV; daughter, Shawus Whitson; 4, grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; brother Michael (Angela) Kimbrough; 2 sisters, Cheryl (Phillip) Morgan and Robin Kimbrough; god friend, Jewell Whitson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at Payne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church 2714 Martin Luther King, Avenue on Thursday, October 31, 2019 with Reverend Richard S. Brown, Jr. officiating and Elder Thomas E. Glenn, Eulogist. Interment to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery on Maryville Pike. Services to conclude with full dove release. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
