Knoxville - Joseph Lavon Curry, 48, born to the late Joe Lewis Peoples and the late Lillie Mae Curry in Monroeville, Alabama, departed this life on October 22, 2019.

He was a 1990 graduate of Monroe County High School where he was a triple sport stand out. Basketball, football and baseball were each his "favorite" sport. Joseph was self- employed as a hired driver.

Survived by his wife, Sundra Broughton Curry; children, Joseph Darell, Amberia Sherelle and Austin Lavon Curry and Shekirria McCallister; four grandchildren; brothers, Santez Peoples and Willie Curry and a host of other family and friends to include devoted best friend Darren Gibbs.

Monday, October 28, 2019, the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at Greater Mount Moriah FBH Church, 2001 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Bishop Alonzo Rodgers officiating. Mr. Curry will be laid to rest in Pensacola, Florida. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and assisted by Banks Memorial Funeral Home, Monroe County, AL.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
