Joseph Lee "Joe" Rassega
Knoxville - Joseph Lee "Joe" Rassega, age 85 of Knoxville, passed away November 10, 2020. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by his parents, Alesandro and Gladys Rassega; sister, Frances Cummings. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Alla Rassega; children, Teena Rassega of Knoxville and Bradley (Teresa) Rassega of AZ; grandchildren, Daniel and Ana Rassega; brothers, Alex and Jack Rassega and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday at Weaver Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Saturday at 10:45 am at Bethel Cemetery in Sevierville for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Tennessee Kidney Foundation. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
