Joseph Lee "Joe" Rassega
Joseph Lee "Joe" Rassega

Knoxville - Joseph Lee "Joe" Rassega, age 85 of Knoxville, passed away November 10, 2020. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by his parents, Alesandro and Gladys Rassega; sister, Frances Cummings. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Alla Rassega; children, Teena Rassega of Knoxville and Bradley (Teresa) Rassega of AZ; grandchildren, Daniel and Ana Rassega; brothers, Alex and Jack Rassega and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday at Weaver Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Saturday at 10:45 am at Bethel Cemetery in Sevierville for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Tennessee Kidney Foundation. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 12, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
