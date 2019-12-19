|
Joseph Lee Spicer
After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Joseph Lee Spicer, age 52, passed peacefully on December 19, 2019. Joe began his career as an air traffic controller in the USMC and continued that job as a civillian. He completed a Masters of Education and taught elementary school in the Gwinnett County System of Georgia. He was a very involved father in his children's sports, scouts, and clubs.
He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Spicer, and grandparents Jack and Dolores Cunningham and Dominic and Mildred Spicer. He is survived by his children Alex, Elise, Otto, and Brynn Spicer, parents Jack and Vonnie Spicer, and sister Tricia (David) Sellers, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family will receive friends Saturday December 21, 12:00-1:00pm at All Saints Catholic Church with funeral mass to follow. Internment will be held in GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brynn Spicer Education Fund 804 Whitehall Road Knoxville TN, 37909.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019