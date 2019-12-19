Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Spicer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Lee Spicer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Lee Spicer Obituary
Joseph Lee Spicer

After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Joseph Lee Spicer, age 52, passed peacefully on December 19, 2019. Joe began his career as an air traffic controller in the USMC and continued that job as a civillian. He completed a Masters of Education and taught elementary school in the Gwinnett County System of Georgia. He was a very involved father in his children's sports, scouts, and clubs.

He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Spicer, and grandparents Jack and Dolores Cunningham and Dominic and Mildred Spicer. He is survived by his children Alex, Elise, Otto, and Brynn Spicer, parents Jack and Vonnie Spicer, and sister Tricia (David) Sellers, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family will receive friends Saturday December 21, 12:00-1:00pm at All Saints Catholic Church with funeral mass to follow. Internment will be held in GA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brynn Spicer Education Fund 804 Whitehall Road Knoxville TN, 37909.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -