Joseph (Joe) Leslie Bewley Jr. age 72 of Maryville passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at home.
He was a kind, caring person. Joseph was a US Army Veteran. He attended Florida Southern University and San Hose State. Joe was retired from the State of Tennessee. He was the Billeting Manager at the Air National Guard Base. He served on the board of directors of ETMA Federal Credit Union, and served as president of the board for 11 years. He was a member of Asbury Methodist Church in Greeneville. He loved all animals-cats, dogs, and all wildlife.
Preceded in death by: Parents, Joseph Sr. & Letha Bewley; Sister, Deborah Bewley Haun; Nephews, Christopher Brian Bewley and Joseph Alexander Bewley.
Survivors include: Wife of 32 years, Vikki Bewley; Brothers, Glenn Bewley of Greeneville, William Bewley of NC, and Robert Bewley of AL; Sister & Brother-in-law, Barbara Bewley Clanton & Rad of Greeneville; Uncle, Bruce Evans; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews and several cousins.
Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 5:00 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. The family will then receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home in Greeneville, TN from 2:00 until 5:00 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Asbury Methodist Church in Greeneville, TN. Interment will follow at Andrew Johnson VA Cemetery in Greeneville.
