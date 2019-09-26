|
|
Joseph Lloyd "Chuck" Williams Jr.
Knoxville - Joseph Lloyd "Chuck" Williams Jr., born on August 14, 1954 in Bronx, New York, passed away on September 7, 2019 at UT Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Janet Felix Williams and one brother, Carl Williams.
He is survived by his daughter Shaunni Williams; grandchildren, Arquasia Cornwell, Kavi, Aarya and Ailani Johnson; one great-grandchild, Luis Wright; sister, Janice Williams Ross; brothers, Darryl, Kevin, Mark and Gerald Williams; a host of other family and friends to include his WJBE Radio family.
Friday, September 27, 2019, the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with funeral mass service to follow at Holy Ghost Catholic Church 1041 N. Central St. Knoxville, TN 37917. Father Bill McNeely officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or ww.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019