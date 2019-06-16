Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
Lenoir City - Joseph Martin Moses - age 65 of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in a motor vehicle accident. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Smokey Mountain Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe and Ruth (Patton) Moses. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Lisa Moses, Katy, Texas; nephews, Matthew Moses and wife, Mirian Pina-Moses, Zach Moses all of Texas; nieces, Pam Parkes, Murfreesboro, Emily Moses, Daytona Beach; and two great nieces.

Services to honor and remember Joe will be held 6 PM Monday, June 17th in the McGill Click Chapel. Military honors by the US Army and the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019
