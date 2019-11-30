|
Joseph Marvin (Joe) Ellison
Mr. Joseph Marvin (Joe) Ellison age 70, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Dale Greene Ellison; sister, Hazel Claiborne and nephews and a niece.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., Hendersonville Funeral Home.
Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Hendersonville Funeral Home.
Memorials can be made to , Humane Society of Sumner County, www.sumnerhumane.org, or a .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019