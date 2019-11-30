Services
Hendersonville Funeral Home
353 Johnny Cash Pkwy.
Hendersonvlle, TN 37075
615-824-3855
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph Marvin (Joe) Ellison

Joseph Marvin (Joe) Ellison Obituary
Joseph Marvin (Joe) Ellison

Mr. Joseph Marvin (Joe) Ellison age 70, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Dale Greene Ellison; sister, Hazel Claiborne and nephews and a niece.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., Hendersonville Funeral Home.

Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Hendersonville Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to , Humane Society of Sumner County, www.sumnerhumane.org, or a .

For a complete obituary visit www.hendersonvillefh.com to post tributes and share memories.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
